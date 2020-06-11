Congress must take action to reduce suicides | READER COMMENTARY

In this time of uncertainty, it is especially important to take care of our mental health. That is why, on June 22, I will be taking part in the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s virtual 2020 Advocacy Forum. As part of the event, I along with thousands of advocates across the country will be reaching out to members of Congress to urge their support of the suicide prevention legislation and policies that we know can save lives (“How to flatten the suicide curve that is rising during the pandemic: Do not own a gun,” June 10).