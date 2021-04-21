xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Baltimore’s new motto: the city that smells like crème brûlée | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Apr 21, 2021 2:42 PM
Smoke billows from a fire at the Domino Sugar factory in Baltimore.

It’s not often I get a chuckle out of a tragedy (“Three-alarm fire rips through Domino Sugar storage shed, enters Baltimore refinery,” April 20) — and with apologies to Domino Sugar — but when I read the line “Despite the smoke and the heavy aroma of crème brûlée …” I had to laugh a little.

Blair Adams, the Baltimore City Fire Department spokeswoman, may have been correct about there being no concerns for air-quality issues, but I bet a lot of people were thinking about dessert!

Advertisement

Denise Lutz, White Marsh

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement