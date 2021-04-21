Baltimore’s new motto: the city that smells like crème brûlée | READER COMMENTARY

It’s not often I get a chuckle out of a tragedy (“Three-alarm fire rips through Domino Sugar storage shed, enters Baltimore refinery,” April 20) — and with apologies to Domino Sugar — but when I read the line “Despite the smoke and the heavy aroma of crème brûlée …” I had to laugh a little.
Blair Adams, the Baltimore City Fire Department spokeswoman, may have been correct about there being no concerns for air-quality issues, but I bet a lot of people were thinking about dessert!
Denise Lutz, White Marsh
