Greenmount Avenue would be hurt by subway line | READER COMMENTARY

The "Highway to Nowhere," looking east below Monroe Street, as seen from the parking lot for the West Baltimore MARC station. File. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun). (Amy Davis)

One of the things that amazed me about the suggested transit developments in the north-south corridor was the idea that anyone would even consider a subway along York Road and Greenmount Avenue (”Baltimore County residents push back against transit proposals to speed riders between downtown Baltimore and Lutherville,” Dec. 16).

Not only would construction entail years of disrupted business and daily life for thousands of people along the corridor, probably leading to many failed businesses and people with nowhere convenient to get goods or services they had always found locally, it would very probably lead to disastrous destabilization of the foundations of many older houses and other buildings with enormous total losses to affected property owners and a breakdown of community structure that had depended on the main street through the area.

This proposal looks like the transit equivalent of the “Highway to Nowhere,” showing a complete disregard for the communities that would be destroyed for the benefit of impatient suburbanites. It is offensive to see such a lack of respect for the people who live there. Has the government learned nothing in half-a-century?

— Katharine W. Rylaarsdam, Baltimore

