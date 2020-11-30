Does arresting substance abusers work? It’s complicated | READER COMMENTARY

For 45 years, I’ve provided mental health and substance abuse services in outpatient, inpatient and prison settings. I’m certain that many of my provider colleagues (who, I believe, entered the field primarily to help and not profit from substance abusers) have shared my experiences and have had numerous individuals’ credit being arrested for their sobriety or for saving their lives. Those individuals have had a real and significant fear of what life would be like without their “best friend” — drugs or alcohol. Nothing else worked (and there were plenty of efforts) until their arrest. Providers who work directly with these individuals are the ones (besides the abusers themselves) who best understand the “pathological hold” that drugs and alcohol will have on people.