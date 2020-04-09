Congress should set aside money for nonprofit trade organizations | READER COMMENTARY

The National Association of Real Estate Brokers has fought for fair housing for over 70 years and has seen what can happen to communities of color during a financial upheaval. For organizations like NAREB to continue their work, we ask that Congress include 501c (6) organizations in the COVID-19 stimulus plan (“Democrats stall Trump’s $250 billion aid request for businesses, demanding more money for health care providers,” April 9).
To accomplish this, we recommend the following. First, include 501c (6) organizations in the Paycheck Protection Program, or create a similar program for the Small Business Administration. And second, provide $25 billion in emergency assistance to trade and professional organizations. Thank you and we look forward to your support.
Gregory Allen, Baltimore
