Mom and Dad: Cut teens some slack on screen time right now | READER COMMENTARY

Normally, parents want to limit their teen’s screen time. In some ways this is good. Social media can negatively affect mental health. But now it is critical that teens be allowed to use their screens. As a 10th grader, I can tell you that most high schoolers aren’t working, and most of us are self-sufficient enough to do online schooling by ourselves. Despite that, this time is still hard on us (“Isolation, boredom of staying home can be harmful in their own way, doctors say,” April 27).