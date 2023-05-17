Later school starting times improve student performance | READER COMMENTARY

A student arrives for class at Upper Darby High School in Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania. For some schools, the pandemic allowed experimentation to try new schedules. Large school systems including Denver, Philadelphia and Anchorage, Alaska, have been looking into later start times. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) (Matt Slocum/AP)

In your recent story about how later start times for high school students would benefit them, I could have told you that no test would be needed. School authorities could have asked me, free of charge, for answers (”Howard school bus drivers and residents protest transportation overhauls as new school start times loom,” May 5).

Growing up in Washington, D.C.. in the 1970s, school started at 9 a.m. In high school, you were expected to be in homeroom no later than 9 for announcements. The first period bell rang at 9:10 a.m.

At 8 a.m., you may have seen students at school for band or sports practice. Others were juniors taking senior English as they planned to graduate a year early. School ended at 3 p.m. and club meetings, tutoring and more sports practices were held at school.

Arriving home after school, there was time for homework and family before dinner. Students under this schedule got more sleep and had less anxiety.

My kids, born in the 1990s, were subject to the early start times for high school in Maryland. My husband and I never understood the “why” for the early start times. The reasons have been lost apparently.

Whatever the reason, it’s time that school jurisdictions institute later start times for high schools. Students would at least get more sleep. Same for middle schools.

— Mildred Alexander, Catonsville

