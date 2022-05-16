Costly student debt has become a problem for all Americans | READER COMMENTARY

There have been some recent letters regarding student loan forgiveness wherein the writers made the point that the students had borrowed the money and should be responsible for paying it back (”Student calls for college debt relief suggests overindulgence by parents,” May 4). This is an eminently reasonable position. That’s what borrowing is all about. But, it’s the amount of student debt that makes it a societal issue — $1.7 trillion.

With the exception of mortgages, student loans have become by far the largest consumer debt. These loans are millstones about the necks of generations of Americans holding them back and keeping them down. I’m for loan forgiveness not because it will benefit me but because it will benefit my country. Those already serving us including teachers, medical workers, first responders and government workers should be first in line.

Advertisement

Instead of just forgiveness, let’s tie that forgiveness to community service so that our country can get the double benefit of lifting the debt from millions of our citizens and adding their hands to furthering community projects.

— Jim Dempsey, Edgewood

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.