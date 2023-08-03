Student loan concerns? Contact Maryland’s ombudsman. | READER COMMENTARY

After a hiatus due to the pandemic, student loan payments will need to resume September 1. In Maryland, there's a statewide ombudsman that can help handle your concerns and questions. File. (Tribune Content Agency) (TNS)

The recent article, “What Maryland borrowers need to know about student loan repayments resuming this fall” (July 24), contained important and valuable information for Marylanders dealing with student debt. However, one resource was left out.

The Gov. Wes Moore-Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller administration also encourages Maryland residents to contact the Maryland Department of Labor’s student loan ombudsman for help in resolving disputes between student loan borrowers and student loan servicers. The ombudsman takes complaints from student loan borrowers and then contacts the servicer to help reach a resolution.

The ombudsman also helps borrowers understand their rights and responsibilities under the terms of their student loans. The ombudsman can assist with servicer failure to communicate with a borrower, errors in crediting principal and interest payments, misapplied payments, inaccurate interest rate calculations, billing errors, errors concerning loan consolidations or modifications, and inappropriate collection activity or tactics.

For more information, go to www.labor.maryland.gov and search for “student loan ombudsman” to find the resource page, which provides information about working with student loan servicers and instructions on filing a complaint with the ombudsman using the student loan consumer complaint form.

— Amy Hennen, Baltimore

The writer is Maryland’s acting student loan ombudsman.

