Good riddance to student loan bailout | READER COMMENTARY

I am someone who opposed the student loan bailout (”After Supreme Court ruling, Biden offers new student debt relief plan,” June 30). My wife and I used frugality and sacrifices to put ourselves through college while raising a family and working. We then put two of our kids though school who wanted the higher education and were willing to commute and hold jobs themselves to help out. Maybe our family is an aberration, but we acquired 12 college degrees with marketable majors and without loans or government assistance.

No, we were not rich, nor did we have rich parents or benefactors. Those seeking the handouts are expecting taxpayers to fund their college experience. Where do those folks think the estimated $400 billion would come from? Not the government, but the taxpayers. My simple calculation suggests if every taxpayer were equally hit with paying for this bailout, it would mean roughly $2,400 additional tax burden.

I can think of better uses for this money to make up for years of frugality and personal sacrifices.

— Michael Ernest, Catonsville

