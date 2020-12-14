Forgiving student loans unfair to families that scrimped and saved | READER COMMENTARY

You have got to be kidding me. Congressional Democrats are pressing President-elect Joe Biden to forgive up to $50,000 in student loan debt on his first day in office (”Forgiveness could be costly,” Dec. 13). Really?
People who knowingly take on debt have a moral obligation to pay it back according to the terms of the loan. Period. Here’s a better idea: Before wiping out student loans — especially when some of that money is used by students who need to “find themselves” by studying semesters abroad — why not reimburse the honest, hardworking families who sacrificed and saved to come up with the money to send their children to college?
Many found less costly ways to get a good education, such as starting in community colleges or living at home while commuting to local four-year schools to get a degree. Forgiving student loans starts a very dangerous precedent that this country simply cannot afford. It’s about time we put this bad idea out to pasture once and for all.
Gary N. Michael, Baldwin
