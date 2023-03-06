Pay off student debt with community service | READER COMMENTARY

A sign urging the cancellation of student debt during a demonstration outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, as the court heard arguments over President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive some student debt. (Haiyun Jiang/New York Times) (Haiyun Jiang/The New York Times)

After reading about the recent U.S. Supreme Court hearing regarding President Joe Biden’s proposed student loan debt cancellation plan and the financial relief it might bring to 26 million debtors, an interesting thought came to mind (”As Supreme Court debates student loans, borrowers see disconnect,” March 1). As has been previously reported, some borrowers have continued to make their obligated payments, while some have claimed financial duress during the pandemic and others accepted the funding with no intention of ever repaying their debt.

I believe a solution to the $400 billion spent for relieving the loan debt over the next 30 years would be to institute a relief program that would not only be a valuable lesson (the debts incurred were all about learning, right?) but also benefit this generation and future generations by teaching them that “choices have consequences.” I propose the following: For every $1,000 dollars of debt relief provided, the borrowers would be required to “donate” 20 hours of their time to community service.

This could be managed by local government agencies and organizations, including those that supervise garbage collection and maintenance. It would include parks and recreation and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and civic-minded organizations that would benefit a much larger percentage of individuals than just throwing out money to buy votes would.

Not only could we all enjoy a much better community with people working together to create a better mind, body and soul, but it would also demonstrate the benefit of hard work, commitment and responsibility.

What a wonderful world this could be.

— Karyn Skaggs, Columbia

