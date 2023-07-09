Supreme Court followed the law on student debt | READER COMMENTARY

People demonstrate outside the U.S. Supreme Court, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Washington, D.C. A sharply divided Supreme Court has ruled that the Biden administration overstepped its authority in trying to cancel or reduce student loan debts for millions of Americans. Conservative justices were in the majority in a 6-3 decision that effectively killed the $400 billion plan that President Joe Biden announced last year. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

It is shocking that the dean of the University of California Berkeley Law School could be so misleading to assert that the Supreme Court rewrote the Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students (HEROES) Act (”The Supreme Court rewrote the law so that it could stop student loan forgiveness,” June 30).

Erwin Chemerinsky writes that the statute “explicitly” authorizes the U.S. Secretary of Education to “waive or modify” student loan obligations. However, he blatantly omits the fact that the act only authorizes this in the event of a “national emergency.” The U.S. Supreme Court followed the law and one does not need to be a lawyer or even a justice to know that.

— David F. Tufaro, Baltimore

