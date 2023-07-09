Supreme Court followed the law on student debt | READER COMMENTARY

It is shocking that the dean of the University of California Berkeley Law School could be so misleading to assert that the Supreme Court rewrote the Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students (HEROES) Act (”The Supreme Court rewrote the law so that it could stop student loan forgiveness,” June 30).
Erwin Chemerinsky writes that the statute “explicitly” authorizes the U.S. Secretary of Education to “waive or modify” student loan obligations. However, he blatantly omits the fact that the act only authorizes this in the event of a “national emergency.” The U.S. Supreme Court followed the law and one does not need to be a lawyer or even a justice to know that.
— David F. Tufaro, Baltimore
