Four ideas on structuring student debt relief | READER COMMENTARY

Congrats! You graduated college. Now, good luck paying off those mountains of student loan debt. (Jens Schlueter, Getty Images)

The article about President Biden’s student debt relief conundrum brings certain thoughts to mind about how such an effort should be undertaken (“Biden taking ‘hard look’ at student loan forgiveness,” April 28):

Student debt relief could be financed at the state and county level as well as at the federal level;

Student debt relief should quickly go to people who go into public service occupations such as teaching, nursing, policing and social work after graduation;

Some student debt should be prevented by eliminating tuition at public community colleges;

There’s a problem with eliminating all student debt. That would be a subsidy for wealthy people who sent their children to expensive colleges and made the children pay their own way. Perhaps student debt elimination should apply only to debt accumulated by students at public colleges.

Henry Farkas, Pikesville

