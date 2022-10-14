Attack of hijab-wearing student was inexcusable | READER COMMENTARY

Student Noor Abukaram stretches her arm before running on a trail at Ohio State University on March 2, 2022. She was disqualified from a cross-country race in 2019 for wearing a hijab. This year, she celebrated a new Ohio law that forbids school sports officials from requiring advance waivers or otherwise restricting participants' religious apparel unless it causes a “legitimate danger." (AP Photo/Patrick Orsagos) (Patrick Orsagos/AP)

I was appalled by the commentary that reported a brutal assault on a Baltimore schoolgirl with a hijab (”As protesters decry Iran’s repressive policies, anti-hijab rhetoric rises in Baltimore and beyond,” Oct. 10.). Who on earth is bringing up children who beat and choke another child because they don’t like the way she dresses? What have parents been thinking or doing to let their children develop attitudes and behaviors alien to any decent American tradition in any ethnic group whatsoever?

It appears the school system has been responding appropriately, and I certainly hope that response includes engaging with the parents of the students responsible for the assault. As for the family of the girl who was attacked, I wish them all possible comfort and reassurance. They have had a horrible experience in a country where they came to seek safety. I hope they learn that it can be better than that.

— Katharine W. Rylaarsdam, Baltimore

