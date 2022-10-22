Blame socioeconomic differences for student achievement gaps | READER COMMENTARY

More than half of the students in Baltimore County Public Schools, many of them socioeconomically disadvantaged, showed “notably lower” rates of achieving reading and math benchmarks than their peers in the district, according to a recently released equity report. File. (Nate Pesce/Baltimore Sun Media). (Photo by: Nate Pesce / Patuxent Publishing)

Is anyone really surprised anymore at reports of “gaps in student achievement” and that socioeconomics is a factor (”Socioeconomically disadvantaged Baltimore County students had achievement and discipline gaps last school year, report shows,” Oct. 12)? While the geography in this report was Baltimore County, it’s really just the same ol’ song — the socioeconomicly privileged white kids outperform the others.

It’s all too easy to equate socioeconomics with race and all of its attendant baggage, but every schoolteacher I’ve spoken with has talked about the importance of the child’s parents and their home environment in student success. It’s time that we acknowledge that the most seriously handicapped students are those who are born into a life where family values place education well down the list — and understandably so when day-to-day existence is an issue.

We can ask our schools to try to “fix” these kids, but how about demanding that the parents accept the responsibility of parenting? We should have a “Child’s Bill of Rights” that includes requiring parents to support their children, financially, emotionally and morally. Yes, those are broad terms that require details, but the effort would be worth it when we look at all the effort currently dedicated to remediating the “achievement gap” and the conclusion that they are likely to endure over time.

Particularly in a state like Maryland, where access to averting unwanted pregnancies is embraced, it’s time we stopped ignoring the simple fact that parenting is a responsibility we owe to our children. It may not be as popular as much as protecting our environment, but it is likely far more urgent and important.

— Michael MacKay, Timonium

