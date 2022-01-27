Baltimore strip club hours have been questioned before | READER COMMENTARY

The present bill is a reversal in that it seeks to limit the hours of bars on The Block and only those bars (”Owners from other Baltimore business districts join effort to oppose early closing time for The Block,” Jan. 25). It is backed by the current political elite who don’t seem to be bothered by the unfairness of proposing special rules for certain liquor licenses and only for those licensees. In this case, the proposed rule will clearly put these establishments out of business and their employees in the unemployment line. Meanwhile, the strip clubs which are not on Baltimore Street (and there are many) are licking their chops.