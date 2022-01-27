Baltimore strip club hours have been questioned before | READER COMMENTARY

In 1980, a bill was proposed in the Maryland General Assembly to allow bars on The Block (and only those bars) to remain open until 4 a.m. as opposed to the normal closing time of 2 a.m. It was backed by all of Baltimore’s political elite of that time, including Mayor William Donald Schaefer. It was opposed by licensees that were not granted the same closing hours, including two strip clubs on Howard Street, which I represented. Despite the political heft behind the bill, it failed.
The present bill is a reversal in that it seeks to limit the hours of bars on The Block and only those bars (”Owners from other Baltimore business districts join effort to oppose early closing time for The Block,” Jan. 25). It is backed by the current political elite who don’t seem to be bothered by the unfairness of proposing special rules for certain liquor licenses and only for those licensees. In this case, the proposed rule will clearly put these establishments out of business and their employees in the unemployment line. Meanwhile, the strip clubs which are not on Baltimore Street (and there are many) are licking their chops.
Mark Twain once said that “history does not repeat itself but it often rhymes.” Hopefully, the present initiative will meet the same fate as the earlier bill.
Joseph “Jay” Schwartz III, Towson
