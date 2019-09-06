‘Strike Force’ just the latest drug war boondoggle

If we really want to reduce drug gang violence, legalize these drugs and spend the money saved by not creating these doomed “strike forces” to help addicts and re-train others convicted of drug-related felonies. The government needs to have the wisdom to discontinue the war. We all want the amount of violence to decrease (including the violence committed by the DEA and police), but this “permanent ‘strike force’” is definitely not the way to do so. So sad that citizens continue to allow their money to be misspent for no positive effect.