Pigtown must take back its streets — and not honor criminals | READER COMMENTARY

I lived in Pigtown for 55 years and remember when it was a great place to live and when things started go bad. It was after my 23-year-old son was murdered by a street thug selling drugs on Aug. 31, 1992.
I feel bad for the family when a young loved one’s life is lost (”A woman paid for a street sign to remember her brother who was killed. It set off a dispute in a changing Baltimore neighborhood,” Sept. 16). I know how they feel. I live with their pain every day. I understand why they want this young man remembered — and they can do this with family and friends. But with his record, should he be honored as a hero? I think not.
Too many criminals are set up to be heroes after their tragic deaths. They should not be thought of as role models, but as examples of what happens when you live a life filled with crime. Why must they bring race into it? If only he were white, he would be honored with a street name? Well my son was white and there are no highways named after him. He did not have a criminal record. He had a full-time job and was getting a degree in drafting. His murderer was a young street corner drug-dealing thug with a criminal record.
I am sorry to say that Pigtown will never be brought back to what I remember. But, like the rest of Baltimore, the only way it can survive is to take back the streets that we never gave up and make them safe again.
Brian M. Jackson, Linthicum Heights
