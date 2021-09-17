Pigtown must take back its streets — and not honor criminals | READER COMMENTARY

Too many criminals are set up to be heroes after their tragic deaths. They should not be thought of as role models, but as examples of what happens when you live a life filled with crime. Why must they bring race into it? If only he were white, he would be honored with a street name? Well my son was white and there are no highways named after him. He did not have a criminal record. He had a full-time job and was getting a degree in drafting. His murderer was a young street corner drug-dealing thug with a criminal record.