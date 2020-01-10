There is currently a stream project planned a few yards from my backyard in Gwynns Falls Leakin Park. The city tells me workers will clear cut a 25-foot swath of forest in order to access the stream, then spray the area routinely with pesticides in order to ensure the area isn’t overtaken by invasive plants. This is being done, they tell me, to improve water quality in the Chesapeake Bay. With this type of logic, it should surprise no one when these projects only succeed in wasting taxpayer money.