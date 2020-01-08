There is another way to approach stream restoration projects. Chesapeake Conservancy is an advocate for “pay-for-success” delivery contracts which define with detailed metrics the expected outcomes of a private company or nonprofit’s work. Payment for services is dependent upon project performance as measured in the field, such as whether or not the project resulted in meeting or surpassing agreed upon metrics for pounds of nutrient and sediment load reductions. The company funds the restoration from its own sources of capital and is only reimbursed if the project is successfully implemented and goals are met. So, governments are purchasing outcomes and not just funding projects.