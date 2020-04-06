Sorry, Jared, but stockpile is set aside for all Americans | READER COMMENTARY

It is very alarming that a senior presidential adviser like Jared Kushner does not understand the purpose of the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS) (“Trump administration waited 2 months before bolstering medical supplies for coronavirus pandemic, review shows,” April 5).
When he said that the SNS is “ours,” was he referring to the Trump Imperial Court or perhaps the rich patrons of Mar-a-Lago? Are there “federal” citizens that are somehow different and more important than American citizens? No, Mr. Kushner, the SNS is owned by the people of America. Act accordingly.
Donald Trump promised to drain the swamp. Instead, he filled it with people who have no experience with, or understanding of, our federal government. Shameful.
Kevin Cleary, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.