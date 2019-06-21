Don't be fooled, there is no storm water management plan for Stoneleigh

In reading the article “Stoneleigh Stormwater Drainage Project to Get Started This Summer, County Says” (June 10) in the Towson Times, county citizens should understand that this project in Stoneleigh is not stormwater management or remediation.

Baltimore County is simply installing a larger storm drain pipe to accommodate more runoff flowing faster, untreated, into Herring Run. In effect, it is the opposite of stormwater management, which aims to reduce the volume and slow the velocity of runoff, and, when feasible, to filter that runoff before it enters a stream.

Readers should not conclude that by relieving flooding in this intersection, Baltimore County is doing stormwater management to benefit our environment and waterways. This project will actually contribute to damage done to the western branch of Herring Run, which the county has spent millions of dollars to restore in the past few years. It is an example of inconsistent environmental policies and practices by Baltimore County government.

A truly environmental approach to this local flooding could have been developed. Such a green infrastructure solution may have required more time and creativity, but using state-of-the-art stormwater management techniques would have addressed the county’s obligation to meet Chesapeake Bay pollution reduction goals, while also solving this local flooding problem.

The Green Towson Alliance urges Baltimore County to use green infrastructure solutions to mitigate flooding and other stormwater problems. As we experience extreme weather and other impacts of climate change, widespread use of green techniques will enhance the health and resilience of county communities.

Raymond Heil

The writer is with the Green Towson Alliance.