Baltimore must invest more in ‘green’ stormwater management | READER COMMENTARY

Much of Baltimore was developed before we had “modern” stormwater controls so most of our stormwater rushes straight from streets, rooftops and sidewalks into the nearest stream. Not only does stormwater lead to flooding, it also erodes stream banks and dumps sediment, trash and other pollutants into our harbor and the Chesapeake Bay. So what do we do? Flood management tools like levees and pumping stations can cost a great deal to build and maintain and they can fail catastrophically, as revealed by tragedies like Hurricane Katrina and most recently by the dam breaks in Michigan. Thankfully, there are cities around the country investing in creative green stormwater infrastructure solutions that we can learn from.