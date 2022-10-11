Kudos to Baltimore County storm response | READER COMMENTARY

Multiple downed trees and power lines had Falls Road shut down between Benson Mill Road and Mount Carmel Road in northern Baltimore County a day after a destructive line of storms moved through the area in mid-July. File. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun). (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

We often hear when local government does not do a good job at something or is unresponsive to requests (”Baltimore County’s watchdog has brought scrutiny to local government. Now her agency is doubling in size,” Sept. 12). This is a big thanks to the Baltimore County Department of Public Works for a job well done.

Over the summer, we, like many in Baltimore County, had trees damaged by a storm. We had a local tree service come out, and they told us the county may take down the dead trees along our road front. I called the county and spoke with a very nice woman who took my information, gave me a case number and said to check back in a month if I had not heard from anyone.

Advertisement

Within a couple weeks, we noticed red paint spots on the dead trees and few weeks later, a crew was out cutting them down. There was one more tree they hadn’t noticed which my wife pointed out to them and they came back a few days later and removed it.

— Erik Moran, Monkton

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.