Ukraine’s nightmare of stolen children | READER COMMENTARY

Arina, left, receives a kiss by her neighbour during an evacuation by Ukrainian police in Avdiivka, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. For months, authorities have been urging civilians in areas near the fighting in eastern Ukraine to evacuate to safer parts of the country. But while many have heeded the call, others -– including families with children -– have steadfastly refused. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

A delight of my life was teaching English as a second language to high school students from 65 countries. My students from Ukraine left their country, they told me, “because everyone knew that someday the Russians would invade.”

Not only has that nightmare come to pass, but the Russians are also committing an unforgivable torment: “U.N. investigators also said there was evidence for the forced transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia. According to Ukrainian government figures, over 16,000 children have been deported to Russian-controlled territories or Russia itself, many of them from Mariupol” (“Putin makes surprise Mariupol trip,” March 20).

Having grown up with uncles and the neighborhood grocer scarred literally and figuratively from the unimaginable horrors of soldiering in World War II, I can only begin to imagine the utter devastation and heartache of these Ukrainian parents whose children have been stolen from them. I don’t know where my Ukrainian students are today, but I suspect they are praying unceasingly.

— Janice Sevre-Duszynska, Towson

