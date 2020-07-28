Full Maryland delegation needs to buck ‘Daddy Warbucks’ | READER COMMENTARY

“Bloated” doesn’t even begin to describe the current military budget; yet Congress is on track to increase it to $740 billion, from its current mind-boggling level of $718 billion. And we’ve spent $6 trillion dollars on endless and pointless wars, that have only made us more enemies and destabilized huge regions of the globe. Meanwhile, at home we are facing a “rental tsumani,” with millions expected to soon become newly homeless, and even more people not knowing where their next meal is coming from. But the CEO of Lockheed Martin is taking home a cool $20 million this year, from a company that is 90% taxpayer funded.