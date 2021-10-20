Banning harmful ‘crazies’ is not prohibited by the First Amendment | READER COMMENTARY

U.S. District Court Judge Ellen Hollander failed in her decision to allow crazies like Steve Bannon to speak in Baltimore (”Bannon and Yiannopoulos in Baltimore? Yawn,” Oct. 14).
As Wikipedia notes: “Freedom of speech and expression, therefore, may not be recognized as being absolute, and common limitations or boundaries to freedom of speech relate to” libel, slander, sedition, incitement, fighting words and public security, among other issues. “Justifications for such include the harm principle, proposed by John Stuart Mill in ‘On Liberty,’ which suggests that ‘the only purpose for which power can be rightfully exercised over any member of a civilized community, against his will, is to prevent harm to others.’”
And for a militant Catholic group like St. Michael’s Media to sponsor the event for these people who espouse harm upon us? Jesus is crying in his grave.
B.H. Meyer, Elkridge
