Sachs was an advocate for mental health care | READER COMMENTARY

Among his many distinctions and accomplishments, Stephen H. Sachs was a vocal advocate for better mental health care in Maryland (“Stephen H. Sachs, who prosecuted the Catonsville Nine and later was Maryland attorney general and law firm partner, dies,” Jan. 12). I’ll never forget the powerful keynote speech he delivered at the Mental Health Association of Maryland’s annual legislative dinner in the mid-1980s calling for the closure of state psychiatric institutions, those “stone fortresses” as he termed them.