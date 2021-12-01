Is Russian intelligence still getting the best of us? | READER COMMENTARY

After reading Bret Stephens on the Federal Bureau of Investigation (”Bret Stephens: The ‘Federal Bureau of Dirty Tricks,’” Nov. 22), it jogged my memory of former National Security Council official Fiona Hill’s testimony at Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial.
First, let me qualify this. I am not a great fan of the FBI. Many, many years ago, I had a supervisor who had been interviewed by FBI agents. He said they came in with a righteous attitude because they were the FBI and they were very persistent. Then years later, there was the Olympic Park bombing in Atlanta. They were so sure they had the right man they ruined his life. Even Mr. Stephens noted the same behavior toward a suspect in the anthrax case in 2000. I am sure there are many other incidents that could be cited. And, as U.S. Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s 2019 report cited, the FBI did make many mistakes with FISA warrants while investigating Russian interference. Yet, he also concluded he could find nothing illegal about them opening the investigation.
However, as Mr. Stephens noted in his column, Russian Igor Danchenko, charged with lying to the FBI regarding the “Steele dossier” had been investigated by years previously for possible ties to Russian intelligence. That line reminded me of Ms. Hill’s testimony. She was asked about the dossier during the impeachment trial and testified she felt that Christopher Steele had probably been played by Russian intelligence. Some of the more salacious aspects were probably just made up by Russian intelligence. So if Mr. Danchenko, Mr. Steele’s primary source, was a possible Russian agent, was the dossier actually made to embarrass the Democrats? Is all this “gotcha” by the media on the Democrats just another Russian way to keep us divided?
Maybe, after all these years, I seem to be slipping down the rabbit hole of conspiracy theories. But I do feel we need to move on from 2016. We need to look ahead, not behind.
Michelle Peyton, Havre de Grace
