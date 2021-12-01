Is Russian intelligence still getting the best of us? | READER COMMENTARY

First, let me qualify this. I am not a great fan of the FBI. Many, many years ago, I had a supervisor who had been interviewed by FBI agents. He said they came in with a righteous attitude because they were the FBI and they were very persistent. Then years later, there was the Olympic Park bombing in Atlanta. They were so sure they had the right man they ruined his life. Even Mr. Stephens noted the same behavior toward a suspect in the anthrax case in 2000. I am sure there are many other incidents that could be cited. And, as U.S. Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s 2019 report cited, the FBI did make many mistakes with FISA warrants while investigating Russian interference. Yet, he also concluded he could find nothing illegal about them opening the investigation.