Baltimore could use new statues to spice things up | READER COMMENTARY

The Baltimore Sun is filled with stories about Baltimore’s monuments being taken down with discussions about what should be put up in their places (”Inside a Baltimore neighborhood group’s successful push to remove a statue to an enslaver,” April 7). I think a very worthwhile idea would be to put up statues of those people who have contributed to the history of the city in a positive way. For instance, in my opinion, the inventor of Old Bay seasoning, Gustav Brunn, deserves to be recognized (”A bit of history on the German-born Baltimore man who invented Old Bay seasoning,” Aug. 13, 2018).