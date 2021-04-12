xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Baltimore could use new statues to spice things up | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Apr 12, 2021 12:43 PM
Brendin McCuen, head chef at Jaxon Edwin Social House, sprinkles Old Bay seasoning on a Crab Dip Flat Bread as he prepares a food order on Friday, May 15, 2020. Jaxon Edwin was renovated by Gordon Ramsay during his visit to Ellicott City. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media).
Brendin McCuen, head chef at Jaxon Edwin Social House, sprinkles Old Bay seasoning on a Crab Dip Flat Bread as he prepares a food order on Friday, May 15, 2020. Jaxon Edwin was renovated by Gordon Ramsay during his visit to Ellicott City. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media). (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

The Baltimore Sun is filled with stories about Baltimore’s monuments being taken down with discussions about what should be put up in their places (”Inside a Baltimore neighborhood group’s successful push to remove a statue to an enslaver,” April 7). I think a very worthwhile idea would be to put up statues of those people who have contributed to the history of the city in a positive way. For instance, in my opinion, the inventor of Old Bay seasoning, Gustav Brunn, deserves to be recognized (”A bit of history on the German-born Baltimore man who invented Old Bay seasoning,” Aug. 13, 2018).

Old Bay is synonymous with Baltimore and is indelibly etched in every Baltimorean’s taste buds! It is known far and wide as everyone’s seafood seasoning of choice.

Advertisement

This is just one example of someone whose invention continues to bring joy to many people in Baltimore and across the country. I believe that Mr. Brunn was a culinary genius who definitely deserves to be honored.

V.P. Toni, Street

Advertisement
Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement