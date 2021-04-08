Baltimore’s fixation on names and statues | READER COMMENTARY

With so many problems facing our city, removing statues should be low on the list. If the Canton Anti-Racism Alliance paid for all this, I wouldn’t be writing. It appears the bill will go to taxpayers. Also, I’ve spent considerable time in Canton and found the statement by Councilman Zeke Cohen offensive. He stated, “From this, we hope we can build a more vibrant, inclusive community.” From my recollection, the area is already vibrant and inclusive, so I’ve no idea what he’s talking about.