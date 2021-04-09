O’Donnell statue removed: What part of Baltimore’s history is next? | READER COMMENTARY

As a lifelong resident and native of Canton, I did not know that there was a Canton Anti-Racism Alliance. What has Canton done to “deserve” this organization? How in the world could so many people flock to this small southeastern enclave of six-room row homes and then spend thousands of dollars to “upgrade” them with roof top decks and parking pads and central air only to find out that a racist slave owner some 236 years ago had established this area and helped in building this ever evolving community?