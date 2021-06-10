xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Keep ‘Male/Female’ where it is | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Jun 10, 2021 8:34 AM
This is the statue Baltimoreans love to hate. When the $750,000, 51-foot-tall, hollow aluminum sculpture went up outside Baltimore's Penn Station in 2004, critics claimed that it clashes with the building's Beaux Arts architecture. "Male/Female" was dubbed Baltimore's "Best Eyesore" more than once by Baltimore City Paper. (Kaitlin Newman/Baltimore Sun).
I just read The Baltimore Sun editorial, “Who should decide the fate of Baltimore’s oft-reviled 51- foot-tall, ‘Male/Female’ statue?” (June 8). You say let the public decide, so I’ll chime in.

I’m a fan of the artist, Jonathan Borofsky. I love his “Hammering Man” in front of the Seattle Art Museum. I have to confess when it was first installed in 2004, I was among those complaining. I thought it didn’t belong in front of Penn Station. “Move it to the Baltimore Museum of Art,” I told many of my friends. But over these past 17 years, I have completely changed my mind.

“Male/Female” is quirky, somewhat out-of-place in its present location, and for those reasons I say let it stay. It fits Baltimore to a T! You leave the station and right away you know you are entering an interesting city. It’s unexpected and that’s exactly why I now like it just where it is. I hope many others agree.

Susan Pace Weiss, Baltimore

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

