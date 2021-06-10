Keep ‘Male/Female’ where it is | READER COMMENTARY

I just read The Baltimore Sun editorial, “Who should decide the fate of Baltimore’s oft-reviled 51- foot-tall, ‘Male/Female’ statue?” (June 8). You say let the public decide, so I’ll chime in.
I’m a fan of the artist, Jonathan Borofsky. I love his “Hammering Man” in front of the Seattle Art Museum. I have to confess when it was first installed in 2004, I was among those complaining. I thought it didn’t belong in front of Penn Station. “Move it to the Baltimore Museum of Art,” I told many of my friends. But over these past 17 years, I have completely changed my mind.
“Male/Female” is quirky, somewhat out-of-place in its present location, and for those reasons I say let it stay. It fits Baltimore to a T! You leave the station and right away you know you are entering an interesting city. It’s unexpected and that’s exactly why I now like it just where it is. I hope many others agree.
Susan Pace Weiss, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.