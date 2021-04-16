How much U.S. history is going to be erased? | READER COMMENTARY

We cannot continue to try to erase our history, destroy our local and national monuments and diminish the recognition of those who went before us, just to try to hurry this evolution. It is an exercise in futility. Should we continue to push the evolution? Yes. We should emphasize change for the better. We should loudly protest those who strive to stop the change. We should make every effort to assure equality in a good, balanced education, in job opportunities, in housing, in health care and all other matters that affect quality of life.