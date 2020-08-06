Sun’s daily stats sensationalize pandemic | READER COMMENTARY

I respectfully question the choice of statistics shared in The Baltimore Sun’s print edition each day (”Coronavirus in Maryland: Everything you need to know,” Aug. 5). While the cumulative total of confirmed cases and deaths is certainly sobering, I am puzzled why the newsroom does not choose to include some of the more meaningful statistics that are published each day by the Maryland Department of Health and that better reflect the most current trend of coronavirus cases in the state.
The statistics that I find most meaningful are the positivity rate and its daily change, which reflect the extent to which the virus is spreading through the community and the change in the number of hospitalizations which reflects the burden on our health care system. I also find trend lines very informative rather than just looking at absolute numbers.
Statistics should provide meaningful information that is helpful in understanding how our state is doing in controlling the virus. To share the total cases and deaths without showing other key statistics is to sensationalize the pandemic rather than to inform your readers of the progress Maryland is making, especially compared to other states.
Joan Feldman, Pikesville
