Ivan Bates may slow Baltimore’s murder rate | READER COMMENTARY

Ivan Bates is surrounded by well wishers after being sworn in as Baltimore City State’s Attorney at the War Memorial Building. Jan. 3, 2023. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun). (Amy Davis)

Each year for the past eight years, we have seen more than 300 homicides in Baltimore. In all, more than 2,500 persons killed. Look around you, Mayor Brandon Scott, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison and citizens of Baltimore. It is, unfortunately, likely that 300 citizens of Baltimore, alive today, will be dead next year at this time at the hands of murderers.

We have a chance. We have a new state’s attorney (”Ivan Bates sworn in as Baltimore state’s attorney, immediately reinstates prosecution of low-level offenses,” Jan. 3). The prior state’s attorney seemed to focus on traveling, on determining which crimes not to prosecute and on exonerating innocent prisoners. No matter how noble the latter effort, perhaps the new state’s attorney can focus on prosecuting and convicting criminals which, so far as I know, is the main element in his job description. That can only help.

Advertisement

— Irwin Weiss, Lutherville

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.