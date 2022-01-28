Baltimore needs a prosecutor with a plan | READER COMMENTARY

In the article, “‘This it not a typical campaign:’ What does the indictment of Baltimore’s state’s attorney mean for the political race ahead?” (Jan. 24), we are reminded that Marilyn Mosby faced two opponents, Ivan Bates and Thiru Vignarajah in her first bid for reelection in 2018. Three years later, Baltimore’s crime rate continues to spiral out of control and Ms. Mosby is under indictment.
It is too late for the citizens of Baltimore to elect Mr. Vignarajah, former state deputy attorney general, the one and only candidate who delivered the most comprehensive, detailed, how-to plan on crime which set him apart from all the other candidates whose plans were platitudes in 2018. Since he is not running in the next election for Baltimore state’s attorney, I hope it is not too late for Mr. Bates to resurrect Mr. Vignarajah’s plan during his own bid for the post.
W. Rogers, Baltimore
