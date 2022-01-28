Baltimore needs a prosecutor with a plan | READER COMMENTARY

It is too late for the citizens of Baltimore to elect Mr. Vignarajah, former state deputy attorney general, the one and only candidate who delivered the most comprehensive, detailed, how-to plan on crime which set him apart from all the other candidates whose plans were platitudes in 2018. Since he is not running in the next election for Baltimore state’s attorney, I hope it is not too late for Mr. Bates to resurrect Mr. Vignarajah’s plan during his own bid for the post.