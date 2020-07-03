State song should trumpet religious freedom and Fort McHenry | READER COMMENTARY

Word has spread that Maryland is contemplating changing its state anthem (”Shelve Maryland’s toxic state song now,” June 25). The original lyrics are certainly no longer appropriate, but many are the hearts still rouse when the strains of “Maryland, My Maryland” accompany the image of your beautiful state flag!
Maryland has many events that do her proud and that can be set to the music of “O’ Tannenbaum” — for example, the first American declaration of religious freedom and the defense of Ft. McHenry. Here’s my take:
From mountains blue to Eastern Shore
Maryland, My Maryland!
From Cumberland to Baltimore
Maryland, My Maryland!
Thy founders deemed their land to be
A place where all can worship free
And live in peace forevermore
Maryland, My Maryland!
The heirs of Calvert forth did go
Maryland, My Maryland!
To stop the mighty foreign foe
Maryland, My Maryland!
They raised their banner starry-bright
Endured the perils of fiery night
Their courage to the world to show
Maryland, My Maryland!
Surely, Maryland has many poets who could improve upon these verses and create others to celebrate their pride in such a wonderful state legacy.
— Robert E. Ulanowicz, Gainesville, Florida
