State song should trumpet religious freedom and Fort McHenry | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Jul 03, 2020 2:37 PM
Fort McHenry, pictured from an aerial view, and the defense of Baltimore against British invaders would make a stirring lyric to Maryland's state song. Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun.
Word has spread that Maryland is contemplating changing its state anthem (”Shelve Maryland’s toxic state song now,” June 25). The original lyrics are certainly no longer appropriate, but many are the hearts still rouse when the strains of “Maryland, My Maryland” accompany the image of your beautiful state flag!

Maryland has many events that do her proud and that can be set to the music of “O’ Tannenbaum” — for example, the first American declaration of religious freedom and the defense of Ft. McHenry. Here’s my take:

From mountains blue to Eastern Shore

Maryland, My Maryland!
From Cumberland to Baltimore

Maryland, My Maryland!

Thy founders deemed their land to be

A place where all can worship free

And live in peace forevermore

Maryland, My Maryland!

The heirs of Calvert forth did go

Maryland, My Maryland!

To stop the mighty foreign foe

Maryland, My Maryland!

They raised their banner starry-bright

Endured the perils of fiery night

Their courage to the world to show

Maryland, My Maryland!

Surely, Maryland has many poets who could improve upon these verses and create others to celebrate their pride in such a wonderful state legacy.

— Robert E. Ulanowicz, Gainesville, Florida

