Rewrite state song to promote Maryland’s history and beauty | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Jul 02, 2020 2:16 PM
Antietam National Battlefield is one of the more important historic sites in Maryland that deserve a mention in the state song. File.
Antietam National Battlefield is one of the more important historic sites in Maryland that deserve a mention in the state song. File. (Courtesy Photo / HANDOUT)

I agree that it’s well past time for Maryland to have a new state song (”Shelve Maryland’s toxic state song now,” June 25). But rather than completely eradicating “Maryland, My Maryland,” why not keep the stirring, well-known tune and fit it with lyrics celebrating our state’s history and beauty? I offer the following:

The salty breeze, the ocean’s roar,

Maryland, my Maryland!

The city lights of Baltimore,
Maryland, my Maryland!

A state that opens wide its door,

with pride and beauty in full store,

From mountaintop to sandy shore,

Maryland, my Maryland!

Where Harriet her chains defied,

Maryland, my Maryland!

And fought with courage, strength and pride,

Maryland, my Maryland!

The green Antietam countryside,

where stalwart soldiers fought and died,

O may their vision be our guide,

Maryland, my Maryland!

Jonathan Jensen, Baltimore

