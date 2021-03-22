Lawmakers wasted their time debating Maryland’s state song | READER COMMENTARY

Doesn’t the Maryland General Assembly have anything better to do than spend hours discussing a song (”General Assembly votes to scrap ‘Maryland, My Maryland,’ state’s pro-Confederate official state song,” March 20)?
What is wrong with history? What if it shows something not quite right in this day and age? Come on, folks, we’ve grown, and the song shows it. What will you replace it with? “God Save the Queen?” The Partridge Family?
I’m sure if senators and delegates dig far and hard enough, they’ll find something wrong with those suggestions as well! Why not work on more pressing issues like schools reopening, the length of terms of elected officials, or who should get COVID-19 payments?
Put me down as one disgruntled Marylander.
Kathy Kelly, Fallston
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.