Thanks, Delores Kelley, for your service to Maryland | READER COMMENTARY

Sen. Delores Kelley has said she has mixed feelings about retiring from the Maryland Senate after serving 32 years in the General Assembly. File. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun). (Amy Davis)

Legislators who have served Maryland citizens well for decades will soon be leaving the General Assembly (“New faces, voices headed to Annapolis in 2023; House leadership positions up for grabs,” Nov. 21). One is state Sen. Delores G. Kelley of Baltimore County.

As a member of the Senate Finance Committee and more recently as its chair, Senator Kelley has been an effective force for change in many areas of public policy, particularly in improving access to health care. Advocates for Marylanders with mental illness could always count on her leadership for positive change.

Public servants like Senator Kelley, along with Del. Maggie McIntosh of Baltimore and Del. Shane E. Pendergrass of Howard County who are also retiring, focused on the common good, not on self-promotion or political advancement. Here’s one citizen who is grateful to them.

— Herb Cromwell, Catonsville

