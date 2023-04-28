Putting public pension dollars in private equity doesn’t make sense | READER COMMENTARY

Jeffrey C. Hooke, a lecturer at Johns Hopkins Carey Business School, is an outspoken critic of how the Maryland State Retirement and Pension System invests its money. The former investment banker feels the state is paying too much in fees and incentives. File. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun). (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

I was shocked reading how the state’s public pension funds are managed in Giacomo Bologna’s article, “How Maryland’s pension became a billion-dollar business for Wall Street” (April 20). The article seems to suggest that Andrew Palmer, the chief investment officer of the state pension system, thinks the measure of success of the fund’s investments is merely whether they have been profitable. However, the measure of success should be how profitable they are.

All one must do is compare the rate of return net of fees of private equity to that of other investments. If the private equity firm won’t provide this information, don’t invest with it. If the firm provides the information, audit it. My guess is that the net rate of return of private equity is significantly less than the net rate of return of, say, an S&P 500 index fund. Studies have shown that only about 20% of actively managed mutual funds beat their benchmark in any given year, and even fewer do so over the long run.

Advertisement

One paragraph in the article tells you just about everything you need to know about whether Maryland’s pension system should invest in private equity: “Maryland’s pension system is slightly bigger than Nevada’s — yet pays eight times more in fees. Despite paying far less to Wall Street investment managers, Nevada’s pension system [which does not have a high-cost, active investment strategy] has had a better rate of return than Maryland’s in nine of the past 10 years.”

Palmer says it’s not just about returns but reducing volatility, reducing risk and diversifying investments. Some great years, stock investors enjoy more than a 35% return. Other terrible years, they lose more than 35%. However, on average, over time, stock investors can count on about a 9% annual rate of return. The pension fund managers and board shouldn’t invest in private equity just to try to reduce the losses of some years.

Advertisement

Long-term investors in index funds can ride out the bad years and diversify their investments. The pension fund should invest in whatever has the highest rate of return net of fees over the long term and I’m guessing that is not private equity.

— David Bosser, Catonsville

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.