What has happened to Republicans? | READER COMMENTARY

Republican U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene yells as President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Feb. 7, 2023. (Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images). (Jim Watson/)

If listening to Republican members of Congress heckle, curse and scream insults at President Joe Biden during the State of the Union address wasn’t enough to convince you the GOP has totally lost its mind, there is more local evidence (“Watch President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address,” Feb. 7).

News reports say a Republican Women of Baltimore County event featuring insurrectionists among those who trashed the U.S. Capitol and assaulted 140 police officers on Jan. 6, 2021, was canceled at a Towson bar, supposedly moved to a hotel and then held at a private home (“Towson pub passes on fundraiser for those arrested in Jan. 6 insurrection; group holds event at residence,” Feb. 7). Presumably, there were enough Buffalo horned headdresses and Confederate battle flags for the Republican attendees.

Now, I am old enough to remember and celebrate local Republicans such as Theodore McKeldin and Charles “Mac” Mathias and others, who had manners, brains and were patriotic. I simply cannot fathom what has happened to Republicans.

— Stan Heuisler, Baltimore

