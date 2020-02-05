Once again our elected officials (including President Donald Trump) prove that you can act and think like children and still hold public office. The State of the Union speech and the follow up reactions show that our leaders, both Democrats and Republicans, have forgotten the they represent the people of the United States (“Tensions on vivid display as Trump uses State of the Union to campaign ahead of impeachment trial vote,” Feb. 5).
Notice the first word is United, not divided. Why not scrape our form of government and ask the children from a local elementary school to run the country? I am sure they can do better.
Bob Eberwein, Middle River
