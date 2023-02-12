Biden speech a home run, GOP behavior an unforced error | READER COMMENTARY

President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Washington, D.C. as Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy applaud. (Jacquelyn Martin, Pool) (Jacquelyn Martin / AP)

I totally agree with the many people who regard Joe Biden’s State of the Union address as a home run (“Watch President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address,” Feb. 7). I did not expect the far-right Republican sideshow to be so freaky, though. Times have certainly changed. One, exactly one, Republican congressman said, “You lie” to President Barack Obama during one of his State of the Union addresses. He did not shout, but merely said it audibly. He was met with immediate condemnation and disapproval. He received no support from fellow Republicans. This time, however, Marjorie Taylor Greene brayed insults at the president throughout.

Yes, Joe Biden occasionally stumbled slightly on his words but quickly recovered, as he always does. This is not due to being a “cognitive mess,” as previously claimed by Sean Hannity. Rather, it is the result of a lifelong stutter that he has been quite successful at overcoming. His address amply demonstrated how mentally sharp he is, unlike Greene with her sometimes amusing malapropisms (including “gazpacho police” and “peach tree dishes”).

Advertisement

— Edward Leslie Ansel, Owings Mills

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.