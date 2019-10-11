In regard to the editorial, “Plaque doesn’t belong in the State House” (Oct. 10), I think it’s sad that people are so thin-skinned. When I was young, we said, “Sticks and stones may brake our bones, but names will never hurt us.” Similarly, monuments will never hurt us.
Baltimore was known as the “monumental city." No more. Former Mayor Catherine Pugh saw to that. Rather than look at a monument and feel it’s offensive, why not look at it, smile and say, “We’ve overcome”?
Vivian Vann, Glen Burnie
