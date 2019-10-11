xml:space="preserve">
Maryland House of Delegates Speaker Adrienne A. Jones wants a plaque removed from the State House in Annapolis that commemorates both Union and Confederate soldiers who fought in the Civil War. The plaque features both the American flag and the Confederate flag.
In regard to the editorial, “Plaque doesn’t belong in the State House” (Oct. 10), I think it’s sad that people are so thin-skinned. When I was young, we said, “Sticks and stones may brake our bones, but names will never hurt us.” Similarly, monuments will never hurt us.

Baltimore was known as the “monumental city." No more. Former Mayor Catherine Pugh saw to that. Rather than look at a monument and feel it’s offensive, why not look at it, smile and say, “We’ve overcome”?

Vivian Vann, Glen Burnie

