Maryland State Fair a welcome respite | READER COMMENTARY

Visitors ride on "Vertigo" against a beautiful blue sky at the Maryland State Fair last year. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Amid the rancor of today’s politics, the daily acts of intolerance and outright hatred, and the erosion of civil discourse, there’s the breath of fresh air called the Maryland State Fair (“Maryland State Fair heralds the state’s changing farm landscape,” Aug. 23).

Every year my first stop is the Cow Palace to watch young 4Hers proudly parading their Holsteins and Brown Swiss around the judging ring. This is the part of us that is decent, hard-working and wholesome.

Every year my faith in humanity is restored.

— Herb Cromwell, Catonsville

