The state has once again failed HBCUs

The state of Maryland through the Maryland Higher Education Commission was found guilty by federal judge Catherine C. Blake of not as adequately funding the state’s four historically black colleges and universities, or HBCU’s — Bowie State University, Coppin State University, Morgan State University and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore — as it was funding the state’s white institutions.
For more than a dozen years the state, again through higher education commission, has in a racially discriminating manner fought the proper and adequate funding due these four great institutions (“Mediation fails again in case seeking to force Maryland to better fund and strengthen HBCU programs,” July 31). Back in the fall of 1968, a significant number of students attending Coppin protested the state’s inadequate funding. (It what was then known as Coppin State College and earlier Coppin State Teachers College and Coppin Normal School). I had the distinct honor of being the freshman class president of Coppin in 1968 and the sophomore class president of 1969 who led my fellow classmates in the truly visionary walkout by the student government association.
Today, I reiterate what Coppin, Bowie, Morgan and UMES still need and what the state’s higher education commission has continued refusing to adequately appropriate — funding, faculty, facilities and financial aid.
Get it right Maryland Higher Education Commission, Gov. Larry Hogan and Attorney General Brian Frosh!
Dr. Marvin L. “Doc” Cheatham, Sr.
The writer is a convener with the Maryland HBCU’s Matter Coalition.
