The state has once again failed HBCUs

For more than a dozen years the state, again through higher education commission, has in a racially discriminating manner fought the proper and adequate funding due these four great institutions (“Mediation fails again in case seeking to force Maryland to better fund and strengthen HBCU programs,” July 31). Back in the fall of 1968, a significant number of students attending Coppin protested the state’s inadequate funding. (It what was then known as Coppin State College and earlier Coppin State Teachers College and Coppin Normal School). I had the distinct honor of being the freshman class president of Coppin in 1968 and the sophomore class president of 1969 who led my fellow classmates in the truly visionary walkout by the student government association.