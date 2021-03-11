Maryland so flush that it hands out $1K checks? | READER COMMENTARY

Gov. Larry Hogan recently proposed a $1,000 bonus to each state employee (”Maryland Gov. Hogan proposes $1K bonuses for state workers,” March 8)? This comes on the heels of him giving all of the people in the state that qualify for the earned income credit $750.
If the state is that flush with money, why do we pay state income tax? We can join Texas, Florida and Delaware as states with no state income tax.
At least send the matter to a vote. This isn’t the governor’s money, it belongs to the taxpayers of Maryland.
J. D. Taylor, Baltimore
